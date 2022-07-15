The Standard

David Harrington appointed Corangamite Shire Council's corporate and community services director

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEN: Warrnambool's David Harrington is joining Corangamite Shire Council as its new director of corporate and community services. Picture: Chris Doheny

A former Warrnambool council officer has joined Corangamite Shire as its new director of corporate and community services.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.