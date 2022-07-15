A former Warrnambool council officer has joined Corangamite Shire as its new director of corporate and community services.
David Harrington will replace outgoing director David Rae and will lead a team of about 70 staff including those in the disability, aged and children's services and finance spaces.
Mr Harrington - who resides in Warrnambool and has worked there for more than a decade - said he had close ties to the shire.
"I grew up on a dairy farm in Naringal," he said.
"My father's side of the family is in the Terang and Noorat area. My brother works for Fonterra in Cobden and lives locally.
"... I'd been at Warrnambool for 11 years and worked my way up through the ranks.
"I wanted to expand my skill set around finance and move into the managerial and directorial space.
"I've got a strong focus on digital improvement and on people and culture, making sure people are looked after and are happy and satisfied in their roles."
Corangamite Shire Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said Mr Harrington would bring invaluable experience to the team.
"I'd like to welcome David to our organisation," Mr Mason said.
"His strong finance background will be an asset in providing the best value for our ratepayers and keeping Corangamite in a strong financial position into the future.
"His past experience in community services makes him a good fit for the role. David is really keen to get out and meet our terrific staff who provide vital services."
