Lightly raced mare Kalkarni Royale has her first start for in-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig in a $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday.
Dabernig, who has trained four winners from his last nine runners is happy with the progress of Kalkarni Royale in the lead up to the 1000-metre contest.
"Kalkarni Royale was formerly trained by Kevin Corstens," Dabernig told The Standard. "She came to our stable in great shape from Kevin's yard.
"Her owners just wanted the mare to have a change in environment. We've done a lot of beach work with her and given her a few jump-outs. I was very impressed with her jump-out at St Arnaud. She hit the line well there. Her first-up form is not bad.
"We've called on the services of apprentice jockey Josh Richards to ride. His claim is a bonus."
The multiple group one winning trainer said he's chasing black type success with the five-year-old mare.
"We're looking at trying to get a bit of black type next to her name," Dabernig said. "A bit of black type will really boost her breeding potential. There's a few nice races coming up over the next few months for her."
From her 19 starts Kalkarni Royale has won five races. She is a $15 hope with bookies in early betting markets.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Matthew Williams and Lindsey Smith have runners at Flemington.
Williams saddles up Sachem in a $130,000 three-year-old race and Rioyuki takes her place in a 1400 metre race while Smith accepted with the last start Adelaide winner Sacred Palace in a $130,000 restricted race over 1200 metres.
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace has numerous runners on the nine race program.
