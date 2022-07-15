The Standard

Tom Dabernig-trained Kalkarni Royale set for first stable appearance in Flemington race

By Tim Auld
July 15 2022 - 1:30am
MAIDEN APPEARANCE: Kalkarni Royale will make her first appearance under Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig (pictured) on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

Lightly raced mare Kalkarni Royale has her first start for in-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig in a $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday.

