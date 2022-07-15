The Standard

Man to be charged over thefts of cars and guns during western district crime spree

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:57am, first published 2:00am
Man to be charged over thefts of cars and guns

A Mount Gambier man will be charged with stealing cars and guns after an alleged crime spree across the western district.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

