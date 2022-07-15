Man to be charged over thefts of cars and guns

A Mount Gambier man will be charged with stealing cars and guns after an alleged crime spree across the western district.
Portland police Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk said members from the Portland, Horsham and Mitchell crime investigation units were investigating a serious of burglaries involving thefts of motor vehicles and firearms.
He said a four-wheel-drive vehicle was stolen at Nelson on March 11 and another dumped and torched in its place at a later date.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said detectives attended Mount Gambier on Thursday and interviewed a 26-year-old man who was in custody for unrelated offending.
"This has basically been a one-man crime spree across the state, primarily in the western region," he said.
He said the accused man was wanted in Victoria for the series of burglaries, thefts and other offences.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the man would be charged on summons and potentially extradited to Victoria upon his release from custody interstate.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
