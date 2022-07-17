KOROIT'S Tanya Geier has been recognised for her contribution to the health of Aboriginal people.
She has won the Rural Workforce Agency Victoria's 2022 outstanding contribution to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health award. Ms Geier said when she learnt she had won she was overwhelmed.
"I was so excited and had tears in my eyes," she said.
"I went to the person who nominated me (Sonia Wilson) and asked her if I could give her a hug.
"She asked why and I said 'we won'."
Ms Geier's background in health includes 16 years with Winda-Mara Aboriginal Corporation - with 12 years as an Aboriginal health worker and the remaining four years working regionally in eye and ear health.
She has worked with Gunditjmara Health since November, 2014.
Western District Health Service men's health urology nurse practitioner Stuart Willder won the outstanding contribution to rural primary care nursing award.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021.
