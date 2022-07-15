Russells Creek and its premiership aspirations have been given a major boost ahead of finals with former Hampden league star Dylan Gunning joining the club.
The ex-Port Fairy champion and Hampden interleague player - one of the club's best players of the past few decades - has been named on the wing in the top-four Warrnambool and District league clash against ladder-leaders Nirranda on Saturday.
Advertisement
Gunning has most recently been playing in the Darwin season for Waratah.
Creekers co-coach Danny Chatfield said the club was delighted to welcome a player of his calibre to Mack Oval after plenty of speculation of his arrival.
"I'm really excited to see what he brings to be honest - he's been training for a couple of weeks, it was unfortunate he couldn't get up last week," he told The Standard.
"It was a week-by-week thing, Dylon (Herbertson) had done a bit of work in the background and obviously with the links to Port Fairy so I sort of sat back and thought I'd believe it when I see him on the track.
"Everyone I bumped into at the coffee shop was saying 'you've got three or four blokes from Port Fairy coming', so there was a lot of speculation and stuff that's for sure."
MORE SPORT:
The Creekers mentor said Gunning would significantly bolster the club both on and off the field.
"We want him to bring extra class and leadership to the mix - you've got guys like Dan Nicholson, Xavier McCartney, Dylon Herbertson, Tay Wason all having Hampden experience," he said.
'Blake Rudland-Castles is also in that category too.
"It'll provide us with that extra bit of leadership - without putting too much pressure on him leading into a big game, we just want him to get out there and get a feel for it with new teammates and a new club."
Chatfield said the group was excited to respond after the loss to Panmure in round 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.