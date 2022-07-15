Nirranda playing-coach Brayden Harkness acknowledges his side is going to be tough to crack into as the Blues gear up for a finals campaign.
The Blues sit top-of-the-ladder in the Warrnambool and District league with the club's reserves also set for finals action and with players filtering back is creating 'welcome' selection headaches.
Harkness - who confirmed his side would go in unchanged for the blockbuster top-four showdown against Russells Creek at this stage barring late injury or illness - said competitions for spots would be fierce leading into finals.
"We've got a strong squad of 25 to 30 and there are guys in the twos that have played a lot of senior footy," he said.
"There's a few out injured and there are others in the mix - we'll never close the door and settle on our side (for finals), we want to really encourage that competitiveness through the squad."
He added the competitive nature at the club was lifting standards across the board.
"It creates strong training and discipline and it makes sure everyone is pushing for the same goal," he said.
"The fact our reserves are up in the finals as well it always bodes well for a strong, competitive club.
"We're in a good position from that point and we definitely want internal competitiveness amongst the guys.
"The drive to get into the senior footy team is strong at the moment, and it helps with our reserves football being up there too."
