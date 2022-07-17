The Standard

Council receives 10-lot housing development proposal for Mortlake

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:00am
Modern living: A design render of the proposed 10-lot housing development in Mortlake, where accommodation has been in short supply since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mortlake could be on track for some much-needed new housing after Moyne Shire Council received an application for a 10-lot housing development next to the local golf club.

Ben Silvester

