Mortlake could be on track for some much-needed new housing after Moyne Shire Council received an application for a 10-lot housing development next to the local golf club.
The development proposed two two-bedroom houses, along with eight one-bedroom dwellings to be built on the site. The application document estimated the project would cost $3.2 million to build.
The application noted the need for housing in the region, and "the provision of additional housing in the township will assist in providing economic investment in the township through additional housing supply which will facilitate an increased population".
It also argued the proposed dwellings would appeal to buyers with budget constraints, as well as people looking to downsize. "The provision of one and two bedroom dwellings will also assist in providing for housing diversity within the township creating dwellings that are suitable for a range of people such as aging and single households," it says.
But with some of the proposed blocks measuring 136 square metres (and the 10-lot subdivision covering a site the size of just three normal blocks), some locals may ask whether the development is in keeping with the rest of Mortlake's houses.
The application argued the neighbouring area "does not have a distinct character", so the development is "appropriate" even though it would be at a much higher density than its surrounds.
Each house, even the two-bedroom dwellings, would have just one car space, with the entire 10-lot complex containing two visitor car parks. The two-bedroom houses would have a garage, an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, along with a bathroom and garden surrounding three sides of the house.
Most of the one-bedroom houses would have a smaller living, dining area with a galley kitchen and a small, north-facing courtyard garden.
