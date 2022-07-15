Latest data reveals the staggering majority of single parents across the south-west are women but some mothers say it's their choice.
Findings from the 2021 Census showed 82.6 per cent of lone parents in Warrnambool were women, a figure higher than both the state (80.9) and national (80.4) averages.
Advertisement
The steady statistic was down two per cent from 2016 but Mortlake area mother of two Abbi Power said it hadn't gotten easier.
"It's a real juggling act and it's really, really hard," she said.
"Just having to do everything on your own, not having another adult to bounce ideas off and talk through things with and just the physical aspect of raising children by yourself - all the home duties and working trying to make income.
"I actually would like to move into Warrnambool to be closer to everything because living out on a farm as a single mum is very socially isolating.
"Everywhere I have to go for shopping and appointments is a long way so logistically it takes a lot to organise two kids in the car, or if I'm not taking them then to organise babysitting with very limited social support.
"It's really a logistical nightmare.
"I had a really bad experience with my maternal child health nurse when my kids were really little, just poor service and follow-up. There's just not enough support around."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hamilton mother Ana Elson - who chose to have her youngest child solo through a donor system - said she felt resources were available but limited.
"I've been on my own since my eldest was three months old so with my daughter, I chose to do that on my own," she said.
"I love being a single mum, I wanted a big family so I decided to have more children on my own. I'm really lucky I have a really good support network with family and friends, if I didn't have that it would be a lot trickier.
"There are a lot of support groups in Warrnambool but unfortunately it's mostly for first-time mothers. Even though you kind of know what you're doing after you've had one, it's very different especially when you are on your own so it's just that whole juggling act."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.