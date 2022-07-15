Morale remains high at Timboon Demons despite a tough season on field, according to playing-coach Marcus Hickey.
The winless Demons are desperate to put four points in the bank for the first time in 2022 when they host Old Collegians in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday.
Advertisement
Hickey told The Standard the playing group was heading in the right direction after a highly-competitive outing against Dennington the previous match.
"I spoke to the boys about this after training - it's easy to want to be attacking and confident, I just didn't think the boys had the belief," he said.
"After that Dennington game we actually did have the belief that if we play some good footy we can beat sides like that at Timboon.
"The main thing is just belief that we can get the job done."
MORE SPORT:
Hickey said there were elements of the side's performance against the Dogs which indicated steady improvement.
"I think having the confidence to keep attacking (was impressive)," he said.
"When we've been beaten fairly heavily you can get into a mindset of having to defend a lot which you clearly are.
"When we get our opportunities, we want to take it on and put some scoreboard pressure."
The Demons will unveil recruit Tom Marshallsea for the clash with Charlie Trotter coming out of the side.
"He's originally from Geelong, he's a school teacher in Timboon and we got him signed up before clearance closed up which is great," Hickey said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.