Newly-appointed Allansford-Panmure head coach Kyall Timms is confident the club's coaching structure will enable it to thrive in the coming Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season.
The champion Allansford all-rounder returns to the now merged club after spending the last four years in Western Australia with work and brings with him a vast cricketing resume.
The 36-year-old is "excited" for the season ahead but is determined to not make it all about him.
With his guidance the club has established several key roles to ensure playing and training sessions run smoothly.
Tim McDonald (chairman of selectors and fielding coordinator), Justin Coates (training coach), Rowan Ault (fielding coach), Jacob Bloom (assistant coach), Ben Boyd (junior coordinator) and Simon Rea (women's coach) have stepped up to fill important positions.
"As a collective we've got a lot of experienced cricketers that are dedicated and great volunteers of the club which really puts us in a good position structurally and professionally," Timms said.
"It really helps us to spread the load. I'm excited for what the year could potentially be."
Before relocating to WA Timms enjoyed significant success with Allansford. He was involved as a captain and coach when it won three consecutive division one premierships from 2008-09 to 2010-11.
Timms is also a three-time J.F McLean medallist, awarded to the side's best and fairest and was crowned the WDCA Senior Cricketer of the Year in 2013-14.
"It was good to come home and it was good to get that connection back with the Gators because that's where I want to be and that's where I want my kids to play," he said.
The Gators won the T20 Cup last year but finished the division one season in ninth.
Timms, who will also captain the division one side, is unsurprisingly looking for success club-wide.
"I can see there's a lot of talent in the club," he said.
"We'll just be trying to build on the foundations that have already been set. Trying to understand where our gaps are in terms of our talent and try and recruit accordingly.
"I want to win games of cricket and finals across all grades, all forms."
The Gators mentor knows that preparation is vital for success, with the club scheduling its first training date for Mortlake indoor nets on Sunday August 7.
"For me it's about preseason, getting blokes in form, hitting those 1000 balls and getting that behind you," he said.
"Walking into round one knowing you've done the work from a bowling perspective, fielding perspective and also batting is key. That's going to be my focus.
"I want three-or-four blokes to be pushing the 350-400 runs and I want two-or -three blokes pushing 500-plus. If we've got that form in the club it's only going to help us win games of cricket."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
