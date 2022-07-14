Home completely destroyed by fire

THE COUNTRY Fire Authority has deemed a fire that destroyed a home in Penshurst on Thursday evening not suspicious.
A CFA spokeswoman said crews were called to the Bell Street property before 8pm.
"Eight CFA vehicles attended the scene," the spokeswoman said.
"It was under control at 9.01pm and a stop was put on it at 11.39pm.
"The house has been destroyed.
"The fire was not suspicious."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
