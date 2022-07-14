Drug seized, man to be interviewed after morning raid

Portland police detectives are interviewing a man in relation to trafficking prescription medication following an early morning raid on Friday.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said detectives and uniform members attended a property in Portland's Percy Street at 7.30am.
He said members seized a number of zip lock-bags containing cannabis.
The total weight of the drugs is about 20 grams.
A 19-year-old Portland man was arrested at the property.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the man would be interviewed this morning following an investigation into the trafficking of prescription medication Valium.
Valium is known as a potentially, chemically addictive drug valued for its calming properties.
The man is also expected to be charged with possessing the cannabis.
