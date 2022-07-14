The Warrnambool and District Hockey Association is encouraging more youngsters to give the sport a go with a new under 13 mixed tournament to kick off this weekend.
The tournament - to be staged on Saturday mornings in Warrnambool - will feature four teams from Warrnambool, two from Corangamite and two from Portland.
President Paul Dillon told The Standard it was an important initiative for the region to continue the steady growth of the sport.
"We've run this thing called Hookin2Hockey for kids, and we get like 50 kids in Warrnambool, 100 in Camperdown," he said.
"They do it for like eight weeks and we haven't really had anything for them to then go onto so then there is a nine-month gap. It was obvious for us to introduce a new competition.
"It's about handing out a flyer and getting kids interested in taking up the sport. We want to create a regional competition.
"It's a new competition with around 73 registered so far for something that wasn't around a year ago."
Dillon said the new tournament would hopefully generate more interest heading into the Commonwealth Games, with the club pitching to host a nation prior to the games.
"We've got a vision to double our numbers in the next few years," he said.
"We want to host Commonwealth Games hockey here in 2026 and we've got Hockey Australia and Hockey Victoria right behind us."
Dillon added budding young hockey players can simply rock up on the day and take part in the tournament.
Two of the youngsters set to take part in this weekend's tournament launch is Pippa Van Zelst and Schuyler Smits who will be hoping to impress.
Schuyler, 10, is a student at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School and said he was looking forward to taking part after taking up hockey four years ago.
"It keeps me really active and it's a fun sport to do," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it a lot."
Eleven-year-old Pippa from St Joseph's Primary School - who took up hockey recently - is 'excited' to test herself.
"It's really fun to play hockey and stay active," she said.
"I'm really excited to play."
