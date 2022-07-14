HUNDREDS of budding artists are in the running to take out the 2022 Junior Warrnibald portrait competition.
Warrnambool Art Gallery director Aaron Bradbrook said there was between 200 to 300 entries.
Advertisement
The junior artists could submit a portrait of anyone in their lives who they looked up to - from their parents or siblings to a grandparent, a foster carer, a neighbour, a friend, a teacher, a doctor, a nurse or a shop owner.
Mr Bradbrook said the entries were all based on south-west figures.
"It gives the children an opportunity to have their work in the gallery and maybe win an award," he said.
"They remember it - that time they showed a picture of their mum at a gallery."
Warrnambool artist and ceramicist Molly Melican will judge the works on Saturday and the winners will be announced at the WAG on Sunday from 1pm.
There will be nibbles and an activity table where others can create their own portraits to be displayed in the gallery.
Entries for the junior showcase were opened in five age categories: zero-5 years, 6-8, 9-11, 12-15 and 16-18.
The first place in each category will receive a $100 cash prize with second place winning a $50 Darrian Office Choice gift voucher.
An artist whose work "displays outstanding creativity" will also receive a $100 cash prize.
The exhibition ends on Sunday.
The junior prize-winning works will be included in the Warrnibald Prize 2022 exhibition which will be announced next Friday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.