The Standard

Hamilton Kangaroos' Hamish Cook embracing Hampden league opportunities

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:04am, first published July 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOAL-KICKER: Teenage tall forward Hamish Cook has added another dimension to Hamilton Kangaroos' attack in 2022. Picture: Chris Doheny

EMERGING forward Hamish Cook is learning from experienced teammates as he strives to be a consistent goal-kicking option.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.