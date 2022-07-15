Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson believes the training standards of his playing group this week bodes well for a response.
The Blues, who host Terang Mortlake at Reid Oval on Saturday, are coming off three triple-figure drubbings in their past four appearances.
"We've got to completely turn it around," Parkinson said. "(After a meeting on Tuesday) we were on the track until at least 8pm and they trained unreal.
"The energy and skill level is what we expect and Thursday followed through from that. All things point towards a response so hopefully we see that on Saturday."
The Blues make four changes ahead of the round with Charlie Moncrief making his senior debut after featuring in reserves this year, while Josh Irving, who played in round one but had an interrupted pre-season, has been called up after six games in the twos.
Tom Ludeman (suspension) also returns along with GWV Rebels player Ethan Boyd, who is available with a NAB League-competition wide bye.
Ben Howard (concussion) and Angus Lowe (groin) miss through injury, while Reggie Mast and James Chittick have been omitted.
Parkinson said Moncreif would be used on the wing, with a potential shift on-ball.
"It's his first year out of under 18s, he's a real competitor," Parkinson said. "He'll do everything we ask of him. We just want him to compete and play like he has in the 12pm game."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
