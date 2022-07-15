Crossley trainer Quinton Scott hopes a rushed trip to Traralgon with Bow Thruster will pay dividends for his first season jumper at Pakenham on Sunday.
Bow Truster runs in a $40,000 maiden steeplechase at the all-jumps meeting which features the Drechsler Hurdle and Mosstropper Steeplechase on a six-race program. Scott and jumps jockey Daniel Small took Bow Thruster to Traralgon on July 1 to gain his ticket to run in steeplechase races.
"I was very happy with his trial," Scott said. "Bow Thruster had been running in maiden hurdles but I've known all along he'll be a better 'chaser. It was a long trip down to Traralgon. We had no other option but to make the trip if we were to run at Pakenham.
"His steeplechase runs this year will be a great experience. We've got long term aims to set him for the Warrnambool Brierly Steeplechase next year.
"I think with a bit of experience and time he'll develop into a top 'chaser. Bow Thruster put in a big effort to run second in a hurdle race at Warrnambool last time. Daniel has done a lot of schooling on Bow Thruster and has a great understanding of the horse."
Bookmakers rate Bow Thruster as a $6 chance in early betting markets.
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde saddles up Count Zero in the $125,000 Drechsler Hurdle. The Drechsler Hurdle is set for 2.05 pm while the Mosstropper Steeplechase kicks off at 3.25 pm.
