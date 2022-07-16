Demand surges for direct flights from city

Dear valued subscriber,
V-Star Powered Lift Aviation chief executive officer and Dennington resident Tony Laws confirmed to The Standard the Australian production of his hybrid-electric fleet was in the process of being secured.
Followers on The Standard's Facebook page were very supportive of the renewal of direct flights, with many saying they would love to be able to fly from the airport at Mailors Flat.
A first-time landlord has been left with a costly damage bill and no explanation after a tenant destroyed his rental and then disappeared.
A magistrate has granted the Office of Public Prosecution's request for an extension of time in the case of a Warrnambool business man charged with child sex offences and kidnapping.
Warrnambool beach users and residents will be forced to continue to contend with an excessive amount of seaweed deposited near the breakwater, with the city council stating it has no plans to remove it.
A council spokesman said the cost of removing the seaweed in the popular area could cost upwards of $10,000 and it was a short-term fix with the kelp usually returning "within days".
The Mortlake community appears on track to keep its treasured multi-purpose meeting room after a shock change of heart by Moyne Shire Council.
Upgrade works to Warrnambool's Lady Bay embattled boat ramp were stopped at the eleventh hour due to concerns around nearby whales.
The council says it "pressed pause" on the much-needed works due to the environmental worries.
Ms Britnell said she was "not confident" the Lyndoch Living board could address community concerns about transparency and workplace cultural issues, but Lyndoch said those claims were "without fact".
South West TAFE is opening its purse to buy a $4 million facility in Hamilton and will sell its current site in Hammond Street in two years.
The education provider currently leases the campus site it will buy and after the purchase will look to redevelop the 7.2-hectare property at 200 Ballarat Road.
Hackers have accessed the contact details of nearly 47,000 current and past students at Deakin University following a cyber attack.
The university said in a statement it was aware of an unauthorised party accessing a staff member's username, password and information held by a third-party provider.
Visitor numbers to one city drawcard surged past pre-pandemic levels on the school holidays while the return of whales signalled it was business as usual again for the city.
Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum's village and night show saw a combined 3585 visitors, up on 3364 in 2019 and 2675 in 2018.
It comes as a mid-winter boom helped Warrnambool shake off a tourism freeze as travellers flocked to the city for school holidays.
Images Restaurant Cafe and Cocktail bar owner Jonathan Dodwell - whose business has been adversely affected by COVID-19 lockdowns - said he believed the venue had turned a corner.
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a young family who returned home to a fire that destroyed everything they own.
The future of jumps racing in Warrnambool and Victoria is strong for at least the next decade, despite a recent South Australian ban on the sport.
Moyne mayor Ian Smith has asked locals to take extra precautions if they travel to Indonesia, as Australia's northern neighbour battles a growing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.
There have been confirmed cases of FMD in Bali and Cr Smith said any locals returning from the popular holiday island should think twice about bringing their footwear back with them.
The first Australian woman to win a Wimbledon title was born in Warrnambool and to this day still has a love for the sport that propelled her into a successful international career.
In front of more than 10,000 people at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 1958, Lorraine Coghlan and Robert (Bob) Howe won Wimbledon's mixed doubles title.
South Rovers captain Trent Harman (pictured above) says the Lions are looking inwards in a bid to clinch a finals berth.
The club successfully returned off the Warrnambool and District league-wide bye with a 41-point win against Old Collegians on Saturday, but await a big challenge against top two side Panmure next round.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
