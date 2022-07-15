CIGI Lual is finding her rhythm on the basketball court after an injury layoff.
The Warrnambool Mermaids teenager is preparing for her seventh Big V game in a row following a six-week stint on the sidelines with two fractured fingers.
"I missed playing alongside my teammates," she said.
"It was my first injury. It was great to encourage my teammates and watch them but I wished I was on the court."
Lual, 15, said she learned lessons during her enforced break and was now trying to implement them in game scenarios, such as using her speed to advantage.
She scored four points from 17 minutes' court time in the Mermaids' most recent game.
"It took some time but I am gradually getting back into my groove," Lual said.
"When I see my team playing well and creating really good energy on the court I want to come on the court from the bench and keep that up."
The Emmanuel College year 10 student said being in the playoff hunt was exciting.
The third-ranked Mermaids travel to play bottom-placed Craigieburn Eagles on Saturday night.
"It will be good to see if we can make finals with such a young team," Lual said.
"It's good that I get to spend time with them.
"They're all my really close friends and I get to learn alongside them and from them and watch them grow.
"I like going away to new places and playing too."
Lual is confident the Mermaids can make a statement in the finals if they make it.
"When we play good and get on a roll we do really well," she said.
The emerging basketballer credited experienced teammates such as Katie O'Keefe, Amy Wormald and Louise Brown as well as fellow teenager Matilda Sewell for their consistency and leadership throughout the home-and-away season.
"Most of the older girls are really good to learn from," Lual said.
Warrnambool Seahawks, who are also chasing a playoffs berth, will travel to play second-placed Keysborough Cougars on Saturday night in a crucial away game for the Alex Gynes-coached team.
