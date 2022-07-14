GOLD Logie-winner and actor Samuel Johnson is visiting Warrnambool this weekend to share his story with local pupils, the community and to host a family day.
Another family event to attend is the Junior Warrnibald winners' announcement at Warrnambool Art Gallery this Sunday from 1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Xani, Terang Live, doors 7pm, two sets from 8pm. MUSICAL: The Sapphires stage show, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 8-10.10pm.
CHARITY: An Evening with Samuel Johnson, City Memorial Bowls Club, 6.30-9pm.
LAUNCHES: Oceans of Plastic children's book by Tracey Gray, Blarney Books and Art, 4-5pm. Community ART Expo, Pomborneit North Community Hall, from 7pm. Closes 3pm on Monday.
FILM: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Reardon Theatre, from 7.30pm. The Help, 56 Curdie St, Cobden, 7-10pm.
EXHIBITION: Amos Gebhardt: Small acts of resistance, Warrnambool Art Gallery, runs until September 18.
PIANIST: Roman Rudnytsky, Lighthouse Theatre, 8-10pm.
REPAIRS: Port Fairy Repair Cafe, Port Fairy Community House, 10am-1pm.
FUN RUN: Fight MND Fun Run/Walk, Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, from 8.30am.
FLEETWOOD: TUSK Fleetwood Mac tribute show, City Memorial Bowls Club, 8.30-11pm.
COMEDY: Comedy for Kindness, Thommo's Hotel, Cobden, from 8pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league: Koroit versus South Warrnambool, Victoria Park, from 2pm.
CRAFTS: Repurpose, remake and recycle workshop with Aukje Boonstra, The F Project, 10am-4pm (and Sunday).
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers Market, Railway Place, 8.30am-1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Louie and the Melways with Brady Cassidy, Heywood Hotel, from 9pm.
MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Louie and the Melways, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Traditional Irish music session, Kirkstall Hotel, from 3pm.
FUND-RAISER: Love Your Sister family fun day with Samuel Johnson, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, 10am-3pm.
FOOTBALL: Western Victoria Female Football League prelim final, Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool, Tyrendarra Recreation Reserve, from 2pm.
OPEN MIC: South West Social Club presents open mic for under 21's, Commercial Hotel Hamilton, noon-1pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
