The Standard
What's on

GOLD Logie-winner and actor Samuel Johnson hosts school visit and charity day in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETITION: The Junior Warrnibald art competition for children 0-18 has returned for another year. The winners will be announced at Warrnambool Art Gallery this Sunday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

GOLD Logie-winner and actor Samuel Johnson is visiting Warrnambool this weekend to share his story with local pupils, the community and to host a family day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.