Two south-west councils have joined forces to advocate for more funding and upgrades to their respective areas, which could also see the collaboration and sharing of shire service staff.
Increased collaboration across council boundaries was the aim of the joint meeting between Moyne and Corangamite shire councillors on Tuesday evening.
Councillors are pushing for increased road funding and shared staff and services.
The group also discussed the challenges and opportunities of renewable energy at the meeting in Darlington.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the councils were working together for the benefit of the region.
"We are separated by a line on a map, but our communities aren't making decisions about using services based on which side of that line something is located," Cr Smith said.
"Corangamite and Moyne already work very closely together in many areas - our new shared library service is one example of that - but there are other areas where we can perhaps have a bigger impact with a united approach."
Corangamite deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said the two organisations were focussing on "practical solutions for community benefit".
"Dealing with competing and complex land-use planning forms much of the work of officers and councillors at both councils," Cr Conheady said.
"With a combined land area of nearly 10,000 square kilometres and a population of 34,000, we are remarkably similar in our economic and social profiles, with agriculture by far the largest employer and generator of prosperity in our communities.
"Both councils agreed that we need to be proud of this strength and to ensure that we protect this vital industry into the future."
Moyne and Corangamite councillors said they had committed to future meetings to work together on key issues and opportunities.
"It make a lot of sense and is a productive way to solve issues and seize opportunities for our communities," Cr Conheady said.
