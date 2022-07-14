A glint of gold stopped south-west residents in their tracks today as the Melbourne Cup arrived at one Warrnambool school for a home-stretch tour.
Hand-crafted hats, mock races and a special appearance by Miracle the mascot pony helped Warrnambool West Primary School welcome delegates from the Victorian Racing Club.
Acting principal Karen Holdsworth said she was thrilled the school was chosen to host the Lexus Cup Tour.
"We're very fortunate to unveil such an iconic feature of Victoria," she said.
"It's been an exciting journey ... we're just creating a day where we celebrate what the horse industry brings to Warrnambool and where we just showcase our school as well."
VRC representative Joe McGrath briefed students on the history of the cup before unveiling it at a special assembly. Children then went head-to-head in various racing-themed events.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell was also in attendance and presented winners with their prizes.
