Letters: A solution that will help our grandchildren

The Standard headlines say that a solution must be found to the housing crisis affecting Warrnambool's Midfield Meat.
This crisis is mostly caused by wealthy emigrants escaping poorer countries, setting up in our capital cities by purchasing costly properties, the previous owners of which are moving with their loot to regional areas such as Warrnambool which have lower-priced dwellings and pleasant living conditions.
Australia's net annual population increase from this process is about 300,000 despite some 60,000 permanently leaving the country.
Very few of the increase are from births being more than deaths.
I suggest that immigration be reduced to the number who leave, which will not preclude the particularly talented.
This will be challenged vigorously by those in our political and financial areas, but will take the heat off what's left of Australia's environmental heritage.
It will cause problems for the millions of citizens now employed on the provision of infrastructure for population increase, and the prices of some essentials will have to change, but the overall effect will be tremendous.
It may also allow my grandchildren to own their homes.
Graham Keith, Warrnambool
I remember the death of a child whom I used to babysit when he was a toddler: at the age of 10 years he died of an asthma attack.
Not many people know that domestic use of gas for heating and cooking releases toxins that trigger the development of asthma in children, and asthma can be fatal.
The other fatal aspect of gas use is that so-called "natural gas" is actually methane gas which causes more climate heating than carbon over a shorter period of time.
Gas is expensive for the planet and for our home budgets.
It's time to make gas history and switch to solar and electric.
When we moved off-farm and into town we disconnected the gas in our newly purchased home, installed a heat-exchange system and put some solar on the roof.
Result: no energy bills, and a cool house in summer and a warm house in winter.
A win for us and the environment.
Gillian Blair, Warrnambool
A recent report from the CSIRO indicates that renewables remain the cheapest new-build electricity generation in Australia.
Renewables are "the cheapest and getting even cheaper", the report states.
The positive CSIRO costing information, contained in its report in relation to renewables, is of prime importance because if renewables are going to be the means of carrying Australia through to net zero greenhouse emissions before or by 2050, acceptable pricing will be an essential ingredient.
Reading the CSIRO report provides me with great confidence that renewables will provide Australia, and the world, with the means of reaching net zero greenhouse emissions, at the very least, by 2050.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank
The United Nations has been crystal clear that a liveable future depends on ceasing all fossil fuel developments.
Yet, new gas and coal developments are still being approved in Australia, such as the extension of Woodside's Pilbara gas development and the expansion of Santos' Surat Basin project.
These massive gas projects are inconsistent with the trajectory gas phase-down recommended by the United Nations to safeguard our climate, and puts us at risk of more climate catastrophes.
We are already experiencing the effects of climate-exacerbated catastrophes - we had the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-2020; now in 2022, New South Wales has had their fourth major flooding event within 18 months.
These disasters will only worsen and become more frequent if we do not act on climate change.
If Australia is to get serious on tackling climate change, then approval for all new or expanded fossil fuel projects in Australia should cease without exception.
Ching Ang, Magill
