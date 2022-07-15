Old Collegians coach Jemmah Lynch believes a clutch performance from her playing group last round is only "a small glimpse" of what they are capable of.
The Warriors, who travel to play Timboon on Saturday, scored its biggest scalp of the season against fourth placed South Rovers in round 13. Lynch credited the thrilling one-goal win as the Warriors' best four-quarter performance of the season.
Advertisement
"(South) definitely kept coming at us all day," she said. "We had one bit of a lull in the third quarter but it's probably the first game all season the girls have been able to get themselves out of a bit of on-court pressure midway through the quarter."
With all but two players new to A grade this year, Lynch believes the potential has always been there with her group. But between injuries, illness and unavailability, finding consistency week-to-week had been tough.
Lynch said the likes of recruits Sheridan Krause, Lauren Vawser, and Madi Mutch had shown what they are capable of this season.
"Sheridan's someone I said at the start of the year would be a player to watch and she's certainly proven that," she said. "She hasn't played in excess of seven years and for her to come out and play A grade the way she is and be as committed as she is, is a credit to her.
"Lauren, she's someone who is a very aerial player and being able to fit in the side and play the way we need her to, for her to focus on her one-on-one defensive pressure, she's certainly impressed me.
"And Madi, she's a pretty young player but has absolutely dominated the wing defence role. WD can often be an overlooked and unforgiving position but makes a massive difference in a game. Madi has owned that."
Still in the mix for a top five finish, Lynch said the team would take it "week by week" with the knowledge it can push any side.
"We know it's possible and we can do it, it's just about doing it on the day and with consistency," she said. "In our run home, we can certainly push a number of teams that have obviously cemented their spot in finals, but also hopefully work our way back up the ladder as well."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.