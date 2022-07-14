Mick Lowther says his passion to give back to the game of football is behind his storied four-decade journey as an umpire.
The field umpire is set to officiate his 700th match on Saturday, doing so at a bumper Koroit and South Warrnambool fixture at Victoria Park.
Lowther, 52, is looking forward to the occasion, which is to be made up of 540 games as a field umpire and 160 on boundary.
"Milestones are personal things but I'm rapt to get this far," he said.
Picking up the craft in Warrnambool in 1984, Lowther said he was drawn to umpiring as a 14-year-old as a way to involve himself in local football. He cited friendships as another of its rewards.
"As a young kid, I wasn't that good at football, probably my height and build, so I just came up and started umpiring," he said. "It's the comradeship and just being involved in football.
"They always say being an umpire you get the best seat in the house and that's true. It's putting back into football what you can."
Retiring in 2007 as attention turned to his family, Lowther said he found an interest in bike racing. But in 2016, the itch to step back on the field returned.
"Just missed it I guess, I had the eight years off and thought I wouldn't mind getting back into the footy side of things," he said.
"I mentioned it to (daughter) Jorgia and she said she wouldn't mind coming up. She keeps me involved."
The 16-year-old will line up on the boundary for her father's milestone on Saturday, with Lowther's good friend and field umpire Jamie Lake also involved.
Lowther is looking forward to seeing the Saints and Roosters clash, expecting a tight game between the top two Hampden league sides.
Big occasions are no stranger for the sale representative, his official game tally including six senior Warrnambool and District grand finals and five Hampden league deciders. He said he didn't approach bigger games any differently.
"You can't change things, it's why perhaps you got that grand final," he said. "Because you've been consistent. You just go in there and umpire it the same way.
"I just play it as I see it. It's all you can do."
Warrnambool and District Football Umpire Association president Gavin Sell credited Lowther on his achievement, adding many among their ranks looked up to the stalwart.
"He's been a good servant of the club, being a (head) coach, fitness coach and obviously doing 700 games is massive," Sell said. "It shows their dedication.
"It isn't an easy gig, it's pretty tough, so to be doing it for such a long time is a credit to the type of bloke Mick is."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
