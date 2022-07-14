The Standard

Warrnambool field umpire Mick Lowther set to officiate 700th football match

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:58am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEASONED PROFESSIONAL: Mick Lowther will officiate his 700th game of football on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Mick Lowther says his passion to give back to the game of football is behind his storied four-decade journey as an umpire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.