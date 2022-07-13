Hampden league president Shane Threlfal says the league will look at how it can build upon the success of its inaugural Indigenous round.
The league's first-ever Indigenous round on Saturday saw Uncle Rob Lowe and Uncle Locky Eccles lead a Welcome to Country ceremony prior to North Warrnambool and Warrnambool's senior football clash at Bushfield before Sherry Johnstone, an Maar Nation-Gunditjmara artist tossed the coin.
At the conclusion of the smoking ceremony, Uncle Locky said they would look to welcome supporters to walk through the smoke next year.
Threlfall said feedback from the round was that is was well received, with the league already in discussion around how to make next year's round "bigger and better".
"We have a few ideas but it's obviously still in the planning phase," he said. "There is a couple things, maybe having some Indigenous entertainment. And we'd look to spread it over more games."
Threlfal said they would also look at each club producing an Indigenous jumper, while a traditional fixture, such as the Dreamtime at the 'G game between Richmond and Essendon could be adopted.
"Years ago, Uncle Rob made and painted some message sticks for the clubs, so down the track, we'd maybe hope the message sticks would be passed on to the winning side of each game," he said. "That would be something of a tradition."
He said for that to happen, the league would look to keep the fixture the same teams playing for each year.
"Then winning club could have the message stick until the corresponding game the following year," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
