Inspiring brothers Logan and Kaleb Pimblett will represent their school and community with pride on Thursday with plenty of people cheering them along the way.
The youngsters from Warrnambool both have disabilities and attend Merri River School and will run at the School Sport Victoria Cross Country Championships, which will be staged at Yarra Glen's racing club.
Eight-year-old Kaleb and 10-year-old Logan will both compete in the 2000-metre boys' 9-10 multi-class individual race from 11.25am against 11 other students from different schools in Victoria.
Big brother Logan dreams of being a famous runner one day.
He said he was looking forward to the country championships.
"I'm the most excited about anything I've done," he said of making it to the country championships.
"I've been into running basically forever, because I wanna be famous."
He said he just simply enjoyed the thrill and excitement of running and racing.
"I don't really train, I just love to run," he said.
"I just like to run for special occasions if I'm invited."
Kaleb is also looking forward to a big race and competing against other students after qualifying after two previous and successful races.
He said - similar to his older brother - running was something he enjoyed doing every day.
"I'm really excited," he said.
"I like running because I want to get a trophy. I run around a lot at school.
"I would like to run in front of the world."
Parents Jessica and Jamie said they were extremely proud of them both on their achievement to make it to the champs.
The full race results from the SSV Cross Country Championships can be found at ssv.vic.edu.au
