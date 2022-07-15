Nicole Ferguson likes to fly under the radar.
But it's not just on court, where she's a formidable defender, that Ferguson's impact at Merrivale is largely felt. Stepping behind the scenes, you'll find the mum-of-three working as club treasurer and being an "all round go-getter" according to coach and friend Elisha Sobey.
Advertisement
Ferguson's loyalty to her club will be further personified when she steps on court for her 150th appearance in the yellow and black on Saturday.
Ferguson, who grew up in Apsley in the Wimmera, said family connection was at the heart of her commitment at Merrivale.
"It's definitely the people there that you're involved with but also having kids and people that I play with having had kids, it's become such a great family club," she said. "It feels like a big family and reminds me of the small country town that I grew up in."
She said she looked forward to her time at the club each week and enjoyed volunteering.
"My dad (Steve) was a club president so it's something I've just always known," she said.
It just feels like a big family and reminds me of the small country town that I grew up in.- Nicole Ferguson
Sobey said Ferguson was a Tiger "through and through".
"To have her at your club, she's irreplaceable," Sobey said. "And friendship especially, she's always been a good friend and just ticks every box as a person."
Merrivale co-president Matthew Gleeson added people like Nicole were "worth their weight in gold".
"She's known for her loyalty to the club not just on-court but behind the scenes doing those jobs no-one likes doing," he said. "She's very dedicated, when you ask her to help with something she doesn't hesitate, whether that's being treasurer, helping in bingo, anything really. If you had 10 of Nicole you'd be laughing."
With a playing career spanning 26 years - she's lost count of her official game count - Ferguson first crossed to Merrivale in 2010. Her first-ever premiership followed that year, before going on to claim two more in 2012 and 2019.
She said reaching a major club milestone, realistically delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, was particularly meaningful for her.
"Growing up, I've played at different clubs moving towns so it's definitely nice to get a milestone like that at a club that I really enjoy being at," she said. "I definitely knew I wanted to reach that milestone."
Ferguson, who is pushing to lead the Tigers to back-to-back premierships as captain this season, said she sees a long-term future at the club, with Andi, 8, Nate, 6 and Jake, 4 starting to come through the ranks.
Merrivale will host Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.