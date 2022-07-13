The Standard

Bookaar shooter Penny Smith wins silver at Changwon, earns world championships bid

Meg Saultry
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:28am, first published 3:30am
TOP FINISH: Penny Smith (left) claimed a podium finish in the Changwon ISSF World Cup. Picture: Shooting Australia

Bookaar shooter Penny Smith is hoping to use her latest result as a springboard ahead of this year's world championships.

