Bookaar shooter Penny Smith is hoping to use her latest result as a springboard ahead of this year's world championships.
Smith claimed her best individual result of the season when she won silver in the women's trap shotgun event at the Changwon ISSF World Cup on Tuesday.
It comes a week after the Tokyo Olympian earned selection to represent Australia at the 2022 world championships.
Smith said the result was good preparation for the upcoming championships in Croatia in September.
"Coming to Korea and getting a medal and then preparing for world champs, I am really excited for what the rest of the year holds," Smith said.
Smith, who is ranked 10th in the world, qualified in first position in Tuesday's event after shooting an international personal best 122 out of 125 targets.
I came here with a goal I really wanted to achieve and I really wanted to medal.- Penny Smith
Progressing to the semi-finals, Smith again led with 22/25 to make the medal match, where she finished one target behind China's CuiCui Wu for the gold.
Smith said she achieved her goal coming into the competition by medalling.
"I had a really good performance with a 122/125 in qualifying which was a really big achievement for me," she said.
"I came here with a goal I really wanted to achieve and I really wanted to medal.
"I had an absolutely cracking final and just fell short at the end but I can't complain at all to come away with the silver medal."
Smith said she is looking forward to joining her teammates in the mixed trap teams event on Thursday to close out competition at Changwon.
Smith has been in strong form on the international circuit this year, with two gold medals as part of the women's trap team, a bronze in mixed yeams and an individual bronze at the ISSF Grand Prix in Spain.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
