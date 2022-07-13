The new and improved Warrnambool Men's Shed is officially open.
Boasting a new community area, training room, kitchen and wood workshop, the new shed is six times the size of the existing one in Hyland Street.
Men's Shed secretary Phil Pettingill said 34 volunteers built the new space, with the help of a number of south-west trades.
He said nearly all of the Men's Shed members attended the launch of the new space this week.
"It's been a real team effort so it's great to finally see it open and ready for use," Mr Pettingill said.
Tuesday's official opening was more than a decade in the making, with members realising just four years after the group's establishment in 2006 it needed more space.
Mr Pettingill said the additional space meant the shed could now accommodate more members and urged those interested to join.
"You can work on a project or just drop in for a cuppa and a chat if you want," he said.
Mr Pettingill said the long-awaited shed would bring together more community groups, including sewing club Boomerang Bags and amateur radio group Ham Radio.
Judith McKay from Warrnambool Boomerang Bags said the seven-member group was excited to be back together after the pandemic forced them indoors and online.
"There's really good energy here already," she said.
Ms McKay said now the group could operate in a bigger space, they hoped to see more members join.
"It will be a great opportunity for skill sharing between sewers, but also the Men's Shed," she said.
Ham Radio's Kevin McNamara said their 20 members could now meet in-person, outside of someone's home.
"It will be a great meeting space," he said.
The Men's Shed will also welcome back students from Warrnambool and St Pius primary schools.
St Pius principal Joe Ewing said the program was beneficial for year five and six students identified as at risk of being disengaged from schooling.
He said the hands-on learning was a worthy experience and a practical option for students who might not thrive in a traditional classroom environment.
Warrnambool Primary School principal Peter Lee said students also really benefited from working with mentors in a different demographic.
"We're really appreciative of the commitment, time and facilities offered by the volunteers here at the shed," he said.
The Men's Shed continues to fundraise for a deck, new equipment and a dust extraction system.
Tax-deductible donations can be made at Beyond Bank (South West Credit).
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
