The Standard

New and improved Warrnambool Men's Shed officially open

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
July 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM WORK: The Warrnambool Men's Shed has officially opened its new space, which is six times the size of the old Hyland Street shed. Picture: Chris Doheny

The new and improved Warrnambool Men's Shed is officially open.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.