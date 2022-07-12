The Standard

Brad Battin and Roma Britnell visit Heywood, Kirkstall and Woodford fire brigades

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISIT: Woodford Fire Brigade Second Lieutenant James McDowall with MPs Roma Britnell and Brad Battin with brigade members at the fire station on Tuesday. Picture: Chris Doheny

OPPOSITION spokesman for Emergency Services Brad Battin has jumped on board Woodford Fire Brigade's decade-long campaign for a new Country Fire Authority station.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.