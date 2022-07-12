OPPOSITION spokesman for Emergency Services Brad Battin has jumped on board Woodford Fire Brigade's decade-long campaign for a new Country Fire Authority station.
Advertisement
Mr Battin and Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell visited Woodford, Kirkstall and Heywood brigades on Tuesday.
Woodford Fire Brigade Second Lieutenant James McDowall said the station wanted to secure funds for a new station and tanker.
"We currently have a more than 31-year-old tanker in the shed," he said.
He said the brigade had been campaigning for a new vehicle for at least a decade.
Second Lieutenant McDowall said when looking at the technology between their truck and a new one there was a big gap.
"It's like comparing a wagon to a spacecraft," Second Lieutenant McDowall said.
"There's no air-conditioner so when you're fighting fires on a 30-plus degree day it's pretty hard."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The brigade has 33 members including six women.
Mr Battin said one goal of the visits to volunteer regional brigades was to reinstate the truck and station building program which ran for four years from 2014.
"Regional Victorians have been forgotten for far too long," Mr Battin said.
He said one of the issues CFA volunteers faced was occupational safety hazards with some stations not equipped with toilets or change room facilities.
Ms Britnell said the brigades were struggling to fit trucks into the sheds.
"Let's show that respect and return by giving them decent facilities," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.