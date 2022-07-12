After almost 24 years, Warrnambool's Red Cross Shop is closing its doors but a zone chair has reassured the public the charity will continue to remain active and have a strong presence in the community.
Red Cross volunteer shop supervisor and zone chair Linda Carr said the op shop was forced to close its doors for the final time on Friday due to a lack of volunteers.
Advertisement
The Wangoom branch chair said during COVID-19 the Koroit Street store had reduced its operating hours to two days a week as a result of a lack of staff.
She said prior to COVID-19 there would be up to seven people working, five and a half days a week. For the final few years during the pandemic there has been a total of five people to call on.
She said a number of op shops were staffed by older volunteers who took the opportunity during lock downs to retire or weren't comfortable to come out in public during the pandemic, which was understandable.
"You can't blame them." Mrs Carr said. "We tried for three years. We were locked down and then we tried to get volunteers and it just didn't happen. We need 40 people. That was the minimum to keep a shop open five and a half days a week and we couldn't get four.
"We haven't been able to entice them back and we haven't been able to entice anyone else back," Mrs Carr said. "A lot of people are very sad and say 'I love this op shop' but they work or can't volunteer.
Mrs Carr said it was a similar story at other city op shops who also found it challenging to find enough volunteers. "I've heard from the foster care (op shop) and Salvation Army and ones that I've called, they're all short.
"They've had a base of people that have kept going (during COVID-19) but they'd like more volunteers. Everyone would like more volunteers."
Mrs Carr said the Red Cross store's remaining stock and shop fixtures had been given to other south-west op shops and some of the furniture went to the Salvation Army to help furnish accommodation units it operates. "We haven't thrown any thing out," she said.
Surplus items not needed by local stores were donated to Melbourne's Wesley Mission which she said were distributed clothing to newly-arrived migrants and homeless people.
"Its great to be able to share the stuff with other local op shops," Mrs Carr said. "We're very happy to be able to participate in other programs in the area and and keep items in the region to help people out because that's what it's all about," Mrs Carr said.
She said south-west residents had used the Koroit Street Red Cross op shop as a shopfront and contact point for enquiries and donations and said all of its other services would continue.
"Red Cross is still here and things are still happening," she said.
"If people want to volunteer for Red Cross they can help with emergency services, patient transport and branches will take people to help with fund-raising or they can knit for trauma teddies if they want to."
For more information about Red Cross south-west services or to volunteer call 1800 131 701.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.