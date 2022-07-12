Drugs, sawn-off shotgun found in car involved in series of police evades

A Warrnambool man found with a sawn-off shotgun after a series of police evades says he fled out of fear of losing the car he was living in.
Kieran Miller, 28, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to dozens of drug, weapon and driving-related offences.
Advertisement
The man and his partner were arrested on May 16 at Warrnambool's Bunnings Warehouse after they were swarmed by police about 3.30pm.
There was a warrant of apprehension out for the man after he failed to appear in a Melbourne court on April 4 charged with 36 offences.
They were arrested and a search of the woman's bag located two black spray cans stolen from the retail store.
A subsequent search of Miller's vehicle uncovered a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, a small quantity of MDMA, a stolen mobile phone and bank cards used to purchase items from retail and liquor stores.
The court heard Miller was wanted for multiple counts of evading police and petrol drive-offs exceeding $300 at south-west service stations.
On one occasion, he fled police at 106 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, driving erratically and on the wrong side of the road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On another, he fled at speed and drove through multiple red lights in a built-up area of north Melbourne.
The sedan was observed on a number of occasions with fraudulent and stolen plates attached.
During a police interview, Miller said he intended to use the stolen black paint on the wheels of his vehicle to avoid police detection.
He said he was aware investigators were looking for him and he'd fled out of fear of losing his vehicle, which he'd been living out of for the past month.
Miller's lawyer said the man was struggling with methamphetamine use and homelessness at the time of the offending.
She urged the court to consider a shorter jail sentence followed by a community correction order.
Miller has served 56 days in custody on remand.
He will be assessed for a correction order and sentenced on July 18.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.