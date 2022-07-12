The Standard

Warrnambool man arrested at Bunnings pleads guilty to dozens of drug, weapon and driving-related offences.

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drugs, sawn-off shotgun found in car involved in series of police evades

A Warrnambool man found with a sawn-off shotgun after a series of police evades says he fled out of fear of losing the car he was living in.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.