Under the Auld Pump: Head of AFL Victoria Ben Kavenagh chats to Tim Auld

July 12 2022 - 11:00pm
Ben Kavenagh is relishing his new role as Head of AFL Victoria. He goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

AT A GLANCE

Born: Camperdown on August 3, 1974.

