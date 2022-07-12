There are pockets across the state that are struggling for numbers and one of those is down in the western district. We value the work and time that all volunteers put in for footy and netball in the country. We can blame COVID for the problems but that doesn't solve the long-term issues. We're listening to what people in the country are saying. We've found people's lives and traditions have changed pretty dramatically over the last few years, for example, we've found that more tradesmen work on Saturday and that has impacted our playing numbers. We know there have been problems at clubs like Port Fairy and there have been issues at my old club Camperdown with players in the under-18s. In the country, there's been a massive population shift. Years ago there used to be six children growing up on a 200-acre farm but sadly those days are gone as bigger farming operations are taking over and children are not there.