Wanted man found driving stolen car at servo

A Warrnambool man with a history of stealing cars has been arrested at a Hamilton service station driving an allegedly stolen car.
The man aged in his early 40s was intercepted by police at Hamilton's United service station about 6.30pm on Sunday.
Police allege he was driving a vehicle stolen from the Ararat that same day.
The man had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.
He was arrested and transported to Warrnambool police station where he was subsequently charged with theft of a motor vehicle and other offences.
He appeared briefly in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday via-video link.
The man did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.
The magistrate listed a number of custody management issues, including withdrawing from heroin and methamphetamine.
The man will appear in court again on August 8.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
