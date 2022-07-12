The Standard

Wanted Warrnambool man found driving stolen car at Hamilton servo

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanted man found driving stolen car at servo

A Warrnambool man with a history of stealing cars has been arrested at a Hamilton service station driving an allegedly stolen car.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.