KATHY Lane is among Warrnambool Fire Brigade's members recognised for their community work at a presentation over the weekend.
Ms Lane has been with the Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria (VFBV) auxiliary for 60 years. She also received a life membership. The brigade's 18 members have 495 years of combined service.
Advertisement
Ms Lane said it was fulfilling to be recognised for her volunteer work with the auxiliary, which supported the firefighters with fundraising, equipment and working in the canteen during brigade demonstrations.
Medals presented on the evening were the 25 and 30 years VFBV auxiliary, life memberships, national medal 1st and 2nd clasps, 10, 20, 25, 40 and 45 years CFA service, firefighter of the year and encouragement awards.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.