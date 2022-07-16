Hampden league live coverage: Round 13

A top-of-the-table clash between Koroit and South Warrnambool headlines the Hampden league's 13th round.
The two teams - both locked on 44 points after dominant 12-1 starts to the season - will go head-to-head at Koroit's Victoria Park on Saturday.
The netball clash also looms as an intriguing battle between two top-five titans.
Elsewhere, bottom-placed Port Fairy welcomes Cobden to Gardens Oval, fifth-placed Warrnambool, coming off a 100-point loss, hosts Terang Mortlake at Reid Oval, Hamilton Kangaroos welcome North Warrnambool Eagles to Melville Oval and Camperdown plays Portland in a twilight fixture (4.10pm start) at Leura Oval.
The Standard reporters Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Nick Creely will be on the sidelines covering the action.
You can follow live updates via our blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
