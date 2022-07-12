A marathon music festival will be held in Warrnambool and the council is calling on musos to chime in and help fine-tune the details.
The marathon jam session - part of the Live and Local initiative - will include a string of performances earmarked for September 9-18.
Advertisement
Bands are invited to get in contact with the council and help drive the event's format, funded in part by the Australia Council for the Arts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Warrnambool mayor Vicki Jellie said all musicians would be paid and the council would supply technical support.
"It's largely up to local musicians and venues as to how the live performances work - there's a lot of flexibility so we are welcoming any and all ideas," Cr Jellie said.
"Feel free to be creative as we aren't just looking for traditional music venues.
"You don't need a fully formed plan to be involved though - all you need is to be either a local musician interested in a paid gig, or a business looking to host live music. We can help match musicians and venues.
"Live musicians and audio professionals were among the hardest hit throughout the pandemic and with COVID-19 cases still causing all sorts of logistical headaches and cancellations, they are still being impacted.
"Live and Local is a way to increase the number of live music opportunities, encourage more businesses to think about hosting live music and to provide high-level professional development."
Expressions of interest can be submitted here.
Submissions close July 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.