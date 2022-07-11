The Standard

Heytesbury Rebels sign distinguished all-rounder, lose premiership captain ahead of season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 12 2022 - 12:51am, first published July 11 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCE: Heytesbury Rebels have signed all-rounder Nick Harding (middle). Picture: Heytesbury Rebels

Heytesbury Rebels president Michael Vogels is confident hard-hitting recruit Nick Harding will add experience and class to the division one ranks this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.