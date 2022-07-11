Heytesbury Rebels president Michael Vogels is confident hard-hitting recruit Nick Harding will add experience and class to the division one ranks this season.
The reigning South West Cricket division one premiers have signed the all-rounder from Colac and District club Stoneyford where he has been a strong performer for the past two seasons, netting 500 runs and almost 50 wickets.
Harding returns to South West Cricket after a distinguished career with Simpson and Cobden.
Vogels told The Standard adding Harding would ensure the division one group will remain competitive this upcoming season.
"The club is pumped to get a recruit of his calibre to the place," he said.
"Nick's a Simpson boy, grown up in the area and we all know him really well - it's excellent to get a quality division one cricketer into the club.
"He's an all-rounder, strike batsman, big hitter and quick bowler so we're excited to welcome him to the club."
Vogels confirmed premiership skipper Joel Moriarty has departed the club to play closer to home in Ballarat, signing with Mount Clear, however gun playing-coach Simon Harkness is locked in for another season.
"We were disappointed to lose our premiership captain, he's been travelling back and forth from Ballarat for a few years," Vogels said.
"He's got family, commitments and he's just bought a house in Ballarat, so it's become a bit hard for him, but we wish him all the best.
"We'd love to see him around the club one day in the future."
With Harding to significantly bolster the middle-order and pace bowling stocks, Vogels said the focus now was on pushing through some of the club's most exciting kids.
"We probably won't add much more, one of the most exciting aspects of last season was the young guys who were on the cusp of regular division one cricket," he said.
"A couple of guys like Sam Lenehan and Blake Mottram, I feel are ready to go to the next level and could be regular division one players this year, so that's really exciting for us."
