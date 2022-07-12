Do Nirranda and Panmure have one hand on the premiership cup already?
The top two Warrnambool and District league teams' records mean they are arguably front-runners in the race for the flag, though punters remain split on who will be the last club standing.
In a survey posted to the Warrnambool Standard's website, Panmure received 32 of a possible 89 votes, with Nirranda (30) closely following. All but six voters believe the premiership will be won by a top four side, with Russells Creek and Kolora-Noorat receiving votes in the double digits. Fifth placed Merrivale received four.
Nirranda and Panmure (40) are also the favoured match up for September's decider, though it's the Blues who many believe will be there in the end, with 32 voters also substituting the Power, Creekers and Tigers into that second spot.
Russells Creek were voted the club who had exceeded expectations this season, while their gun midfielder Dan Nicholson was the overwhelming choice to take out this year's JA Esam medal as the league's best and fairest.
Nirranda's EJ Harvey is another expected to vie for the award in his first year in the league.
Harvey, who is just 21, has also been earmarked as one of the competition's best young players, finishing second to Panmure's Jacob Moloney. Kolora-Noorat's Fred Beasley and Russells Creek's Zac Timms also received multiple votes.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
