DETOURS are in place while police investigate the cause of a multi-vehicle crash in Dennington this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Raglan Parade and Lindsay Street about 3.20pm.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Stuart Revell said the initial report was that four vehicles were involved.
Sergeant Revell said the crash resulted in a vehicle leaking oil causing a traffic hazard.
He said, at this stage, no-one was injured.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said FRV responded to the incident at 3.18pm following a Triple-0 call.
"Crews arrived at the Raglan Parade scene to find a four-vehicle crash," she said.
The incident was marked safe less than an hour later.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
