Hamilton Cricket stalwart Hamish Bailey wasn't aware of the Victorian Country Cricket League Team of the Year before Sunday.
So you can imagine his reaction when he discovered he'd been picked in the 2021-22 side made up of 11 of Country Victoria's best cricketers.
"It's great," Bailey said.
"I was pretty shocked and surprised. It wasn't something I'd ever expected.
"I was sort of embarrassed. There's so many good cricketers in the whole Waves region."
The 42-year-old batsman had a season to remember for College Cricket Club, amassing 596 runs at an average of 74.5. His side also took out the Hamilton cricket A grade premiership.
"Me and another guy, Charles Murray had great seasons which set us up," Bailey said.
"We won the flag, that was the highlight of the year. It was good to contribute throughout the year to a premiership."
According to its release, the VCCL selects the side from eight regional cricket "teams of the year".
"The selection process includes the application of criteria based on player performances using statistics from home and away matches of each country cricket association's top grade or division," it read.
"The team contains two opening batsmen, four top and middle order batsmen, an all-rounder, a wicket-keeper and four bowlers, at least one of whom has to be a spinner."
Bailey is looking forward to receiving his plaque and cap, which will be presented to members of the side on August 7 at the Junction Oval.
"I did jokingly say to my wife that there was a fairly big awards ceremony coming up. She sort of scoffed at me," he said.
"I thought it might have been regional but Melbourne that might be alright. That'll be a good trip away for the weekend.
"Get out of my dirty scrubs for a couple of days."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
