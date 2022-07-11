The Standard

Terang resident flown to Melbourne hospital after car hits power pole

Updated July 11 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
The 35-year-old man had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported from the scene via air ambulance to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A 35-year-old man had to be extricated from his car and was flown to The Alfred following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

