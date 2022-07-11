A 35-year-old man had to be extricated from his car and was flown to The Alfred following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night.
The man, from Terang, was driving along the Camperdown-Lismore Road, about 20 kilometres north of Camperdown, when the Holden sedan he was in hit a power pole.
Camperdown police Sergeant David Gaw said the man was alone in the vehicle and emergency services received the call at 7.45pm.
The man had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported from the scene via air ambulance to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital.
Sergeant Gaw could not confirm if speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash and said police investigations were ongoing.
Police units from Camperdown, Cobden, Terang and Skipton attended, as well as CFA and ambulance crews.
Camperdown and Cobden SES units were also on scene and worked to free the man from the vehicle.
