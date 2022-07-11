Warrnambool Rangers coach Cam Pyke says easing pressure on defence with better linkage into the midfield is key to his team being at its best.
The Rangers fell from second to third on Ballarat District Soccer Association's division one table after a 0-4 loss to Ballarat North United at Jones Oval on Sunday. Ballarat move into second.
Pyke said it was a "pretty disappointing result".
"We came at the opportunity to play one of our big rivals especially considering we were pretty much even on the ladder," Pyke said. "We had a good opportunity to create some separation there but we didn't turn up to play.
"The other team, North, played as a team and we played as individuals. At the end of the day it's a team sport."
Pyke said defence wasn't the problem, with the "dam wall breaking" after United sustained pressure.
"We'll work more on our progression of the ball from our defence to our midfield," Pyke said. "We know when we get the ball higher up the field against the opposition's defence that's where we're at our best."
Pyke said the team would regroup before another highly-anticipated contest against an undefeated Vikings FC in Ballarat on Sunday.
Warrnambool's division one women's side also had a frustrating day against Ballarat North United, going down 0-7.
The Rangers did well to hold defensively in the second half after conceding six first half goals and the seventh in the 41st minute.
Meanwhile, Port Fairy defeated Stawell 3-2 in its top four South West Victorian Football Association division one men's battle, with Woody Bucci scoring twice.
Warrnambool Wolves won its women's fixture against Port Fairy, 9-0, with Vicky Hughson finding the net three times.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
