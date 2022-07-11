SOUTH West Healthcare is encouraging anyone aged over 30 to get their second COVID-19 booster.
ATAGI said from Monday people aged 50 to 64 could get the winter booster, or fourth vaccination.
People aged 30-49 are also eligible for the vaccine.
Boosters can be administered three months apart.
SWH chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the south-west community had a "terrific" COVID-19 vaccine track record.
"We hope we can rely on this to continue so we can protect our elderly and vulnerable, keep our children in school and keep sports and businesses open," Mr Fraser said.
"We encourage all people over the age of 30 to make an appointment with their general practitioner to discuss the best timing for their fourth jab or to pop into their local pharmacy."
Access to potentially lifesaving COVID-19 antiviral treatments was also expanded on Monday.
Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler said all Australians 70 or over who tested positive to COVID-19 could access the oral treatment through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
"Two antivirals are on the PBS meaning these remarkable treatments that normally cost more than $1000 will only be $6.80 for a concession card holder and around $40 for everyone else," Mr Butler said.
Those aged over 50 with multiple risk factors for severe disease and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders over 30 with multiple factors for severe disease can also access the treatment.
Immunocompromised people over 18 may also be eligible for the antiviral treatment.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
