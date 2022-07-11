Police investigate burglary, daylight assault

A woman aged in her early 30s has been interviewed over an alleged residential burglary involving the theft of cash at Portland.
A Portland police spokesman said $260 cash was stolen from a property in Portland's Waratah Crescent on Saturday.
He said entry was gained through an unlocked sliding door at the rear of the property about 11.30pm.
There was no damage caused.
The spokesman said a Portland woman aged in her early 30s had since been questioned by uniform members and released pending inquiries.
He urged anyone with information to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers.
Meanwhile, police are investigating a daylight assault at Portland's New Street early last week.
It is believed an offender jumped out of a 2012 Great Wall dual cab ute on July 5 before chasing and assaulting a female victim on New Street about 3pm.
The victim attempted to flag a vehicle down for help before leaving with the offender in the utility, police say.
The offender is described as being 190cm, tall, solid build with tanned skin and short black hair. The victim is described as 160cm, fair skin and blonde hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at https://bit.ly/3ysFj5Z.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
