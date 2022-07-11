The Standard

Portland police investigate residential burglary and unrelated daylight assault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:51am, first published 12:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate burglary, daylight assault

A woman aged in her early 30s has been interviewed over an alleged residential burglary involving the theft of cash at Portland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.