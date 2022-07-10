Russells Creek coach Stacy Dunkley is taking positives out of her side's loss to Panmure.
The Creekers were defeated 52-36 on Saturday which read significantly better than the Bulldogs' 22-55 win over them in round four this year.
"I'm really happy with the girls' game," Dunkley said.
"Considering last time they beat us by 30 goals and we came into it down six goals in that third quarter."
At the final change the Bulldogs led 38-32. The Creekers could smell an upset before the Bulldogs ran away with it in the final term.
"Unfortunately in that last quarter our goalies just didn't capitalise and we allowed them to get a lot of hands to the ball so they just crept away," Dunkley said.
"I'm really proud of the girls though. That's an awesome achievement."
Dunkley lauded her side's "defensive pressure".
"They're a quick side and for my girls to keep up defensively with them on the court and apply that pressure I was just really stoked for them," she said.
Bulldogs' co-coach Jess Rohan was proud of her under-strength side's attitude.
"We had a few sick with the flu and we had a few fill-ins and just the way they adapted to the new positions on the court. They did really well," Rohan said.
Rohan, normally a key fixture in defence for the Bulldogs, was also absent from the court.
"Hopefully next week we'll be all back ready to go. I injured my back, just did some muscle damage but I should be right to go next week," she said.
Abby Sheehan was named the Bulldogs' best player.
"She was a massive standout on court," Rohan said.
"She's usually a goalie so we put her in defence. For her to play a new role was something different and she did really well."
Meanwhile, South Rovers suffered a potentially costly 40-39 loss to Old Collegians.
The loss weakens their grip on fifth spot, with Timboon Demons, Allansford and the Warriors only six-points behind.
"They played pretty well Old Collegians. It was tight all day," Lions coach Kylie Carter said.
"We had our chances but they just played better.
"It's a bit disappointing at this time of year for us.
"Now's when you want to be hitting your straps and winning those one per-centers and getting the four points."
As for where her side can improve, Carter is keeping it simple.
"We just have to keep pushing with all our systems, play really tight defence, believe in our set plays and believe in each other and it will all come together," she said.
"I can't say that the girls didn't play well yesterday because they did."
Jemmah Lynch was the Warriors' best on the court alongside Lilly Schrama who was the Lions' equivalent.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
