Allansford coach Tim Nowell has called for his side to "dig deep" during games after its loss to Kolora-Noorat in the Warrnambool and District league.
The Cats were downed 15.18 (108) to 7.7 (49) after leading 20-15 at the first break.
"It's one of those games again, for two-and-a-half quarters of football we were in the game," Nowell said.
"When our heads are down a little bit and they get their tails up, we've got to want to be able to pursue the football a little bit harder.
"We've got to keep our heads up and get ourselves back in the game, instead of just dropping off."
The Cats trailed by seven points at the main break, after scoring just one-point in the second quarter.
By three-quarter-time that margin had grown to 26 and a 46-13 last quarter by the Power put the result beyond doubt.
"That was the disappointing part,when it was a contest within two goals, we were really in it," Nowell said. "Kolora are a good side, once they got a couple of goals we dropped our heads a little bit."
Nowell said the next step for his players is instilling belief in them.
"It doesn't matter if you're six goals down. If you want to work hard enough and fight hard enough for it, you can get it back," he said.
"And we just didn't have that today. That's the disappointing part."
Power coach Nick Bourke was impressed with side's efforts after a slow first half.
"It was certainly a bit of a slog there, especially in the first half but we were able to play a good brand of footy in the second half," he said.
"They were ready to go in that first quarter and we were probably a bit reactive."
In his first game this season for the Power Lucas Boyd kicked three majors.
Luke McConnell was chosen as the winners' best player.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
