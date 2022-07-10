The Standard

After strong first quarter Allansford's footballers suffer heavy round 13 defeat to Kolora-Noorat

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:06am, first published 4:30am
FIGHT: Allansford coach Tim Nowell wants to see his players dig deep. Picture: Anthony Brady

Allansford coach Tim Nowell has called for his side to "dig deep" during games after its loss to Kolora-Noorat in the Warrnambool and District league.

