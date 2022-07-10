Dennington coach Ben Thornton says he is "pumped" for his side which returned to the winner's list with an away-win over Timboon.
The Dogs 13.4 (82) to 7.7 (49) win sees them snap a six-game losing streak and jump to seventh on the ladder.
They were boosted by the returns of Reggie Barling, Jack Noonan, Sam Curtis, Josh Stapleton and Marcus Craig but lost Daniel Threlfall to illness prior to the game.
"It's good to get back on the winner's board," Thornton said.
The Dogs coach said his side's composure, rebounding, switch-work and contested football were strong points. Casey Simms kicked three goals for the Dogs and Bronte Baker was named their best performer.
The Demons, fielding five under 18 players, were hurt by inaccuracy in front of goals. Demons coach Marcus Hickey was pleased with the showing from his side but said "we just didn't take our chances".
"I thought in the third quarter we had five or six forward entries which we didn't take advantage of."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
